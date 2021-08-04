Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $870.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.