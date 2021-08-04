Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,279,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,483,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $5,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

