Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.12.

ENB stock opened at C$49.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.83. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$100.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

