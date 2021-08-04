Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEZY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of Endesa stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93. Endesa has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.