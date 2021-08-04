Endo International (ENDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Endo International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.950-2.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.95-2.30 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Endo International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.