Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Energizer has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 157.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.