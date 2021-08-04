Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Get Energous alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $2.49 on Friday. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $154.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.32.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative return on equity of 93.54% and a negative net margin of 7,172.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $60,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,037 shares in the company, valued at $755,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,638 shares of company stock valued at $364,416. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Energous by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Energous by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.