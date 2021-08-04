Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 10,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 439,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

