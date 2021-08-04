EnerSys (ENS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect EnerSys to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ENS opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

