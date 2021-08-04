ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.00 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.48 ($13.50).

ENI opened at €10.14 ($11.92) on Monday. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.20.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

