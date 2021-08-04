Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

