Enova International’s (ENVA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENVA. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Shares of ENVA stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Enova International has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $299,930.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,749 shares of company stock valued at $552,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 339.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 39.2% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Enova International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.