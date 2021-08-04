Enova International’s (ENVA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENVA. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Enova International has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $299,930.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,749 shares of company stock valued at $552,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 339.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 39.2% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Enova International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.