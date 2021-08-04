Entain (LON:ENT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,950.00

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and last traded at GBX 1,911 ($24.97), with a volume of 562111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,802.50 ($23.55).

ENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,930.71 ($25.22).

Get Entain alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,792.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.