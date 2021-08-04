Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Shares of ENTG opened at $122.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $125,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

