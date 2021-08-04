EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 197,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,470,534 shares.The stock last traded at $73.72 and had previously closed at $72.86.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 736.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 288.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.