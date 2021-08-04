EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) versus Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Financial Survey

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EOG Resources and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 0.63% 7.24% 4.16% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EOG Resources and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 9 11 0 2.55 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $88.89, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Sundance Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $11.03 billion 3.90 -$604.57 million $1.46 50.47 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($13.21) -0.02

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EOG Resources. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Sundance Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,220 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,514 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 813 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,360 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

