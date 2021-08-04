Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $934.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

