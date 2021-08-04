EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $670.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $455.00.

EPAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $571.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $286.90 and a 52 week high of $571.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

