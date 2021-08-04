Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Danske upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

