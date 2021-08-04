EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,945,600 shares.The stock last traded at $17.61 and had previously closed at $18.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

