Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Equillium has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $75,354.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares in the company, valued at $101,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,034 shares of company stock worth $231,362. 32.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

