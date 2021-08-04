Equitable Group Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2021 earnings at $15.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$160.33.

Shares of EQB opened at C$146.73 on Monday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$73.49 and a 52-week high of C$153.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$138.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

