Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $158.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.69 price target (down previously from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

EQGPF opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $119.08.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

