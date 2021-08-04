Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exact Sciences Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.89). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $104.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.30. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.