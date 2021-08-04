Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76.

Separately, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

SLGN stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,200,000 after buying an additional 185,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,681,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after buying an additional 364,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

