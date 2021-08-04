Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Carvana Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carvana from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.15.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $332.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.47. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 83,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.90, for a total transaction of $20,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $3,017,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,409.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,497,674 shares of company stock worth $441,528,280. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

