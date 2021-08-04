Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Community Health Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

NYSE:CYH opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 791,699 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.