Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $84.34 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,907 shares of company stock worth $3,571,720. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

