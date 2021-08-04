Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 226.47% from the stock’s previous close.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €35.00 ($41.18) to €339.00 ($398.82) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

