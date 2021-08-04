Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.