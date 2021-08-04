Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $313,353.53 and approximately $22,995.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.92 or 0.06597921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00129807 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,677,280 coins and its circulating supply is 184,647,867 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

