Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $705,122.45 and approximately $346.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00836694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00095037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

