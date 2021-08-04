Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

