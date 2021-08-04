Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EUXTF. UBS Group raised shares of Euronext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Euronext alerts:

EUXTF opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.87. Euronext has a 52 week low of $95.05 and a 52 week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.