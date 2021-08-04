EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Up to $25.13

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $25.94. EverQuote shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $731.37 million, a PE ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,825.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,342. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in EverQuote by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EverQuote by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

