Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of ES traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,850. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,841,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,162,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

