Evogene (EVGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Evogene to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Evogene has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVGN shares. Aegis started coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

