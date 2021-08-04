Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $152.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3%.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

