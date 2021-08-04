Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.60 to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. 3,878,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,961. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Exelon alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.