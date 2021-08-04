Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $831,115.26 and $1,969.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,827.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.60 or 0.06896222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.16 or 0.01378848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00360816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00129922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00607997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00354651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00298515 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.