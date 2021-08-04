Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXTR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 843,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 571.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $5,389,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 709,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 33.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extreme Networks by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 390,831 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

