Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $62.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180,369.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 384,187 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,428,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,558,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,730,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.