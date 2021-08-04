F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. 1,974,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,091. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in F.N.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 383,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $4,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

