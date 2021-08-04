F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.680-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.14 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,507 shares of company stock worth $2,908,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

