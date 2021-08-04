F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.680-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.14 million.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,507 shares of company stock worth $2,908,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.