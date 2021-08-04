Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,275,620 shares of company stock worth $769,112,253 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.44. The stock had a trading volume of 263,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

