Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,275,620 shares of company stock worth $769,112,253. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.97. The company had a trading volume of 687,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.96. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

