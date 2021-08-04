Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$780.00 to C$790.00. The stock traded as high as C$532.20 and last traded at C$531.07, with a volume of 85086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.55.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$704.17.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

The company has a market cap of C$14.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$546.93.

Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

