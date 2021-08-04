Falcon Project Market Cap Reaches $2.84 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $10,161.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00144852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,032.92 or 1.00314596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00848204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

