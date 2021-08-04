Family Capital Trust Co Acquires 8,079 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

EFAV traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. 445,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.