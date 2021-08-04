Family Capital Trust Co Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $4,216,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $2,060,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $792,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,110. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.